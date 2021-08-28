Overview of Dr. Sergio Garcia, MD

Dr. Sergio Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Sg Primary Care MD LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.