Dr. Sergio Guiteau, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sergio Guiteau, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Guiteau works at Memorial Urgent Care Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Urgent Care Hollywood
    1740 SHERIDAN ST, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 276-1565
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Florida Sports and Preventive Medicine
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 704-3344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Thyroid Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
Excelent office manager and staff. Dr Guiteau is very knowledgeable and gives undivided attention to his patients.
AP — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Sergio Guiteau, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720379753
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guiteau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guiteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiteau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiteau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guiteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guiteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

