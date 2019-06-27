Dr. Sergio Jacinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Jacinto, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergio Jacinto, MD
Dr. Sergio Jacinto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Jacinto's Office Locations
Sergio Jacinto M.D., P.A.4507 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 876-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Jacinto. My daughter went to him for 14 years. He saw her in emergency situations several times over the years. He has a great bedside manner and his office staff are so nice and helpful.
About Dr. Sergio Jacinto, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacinto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacinto speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacinto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.