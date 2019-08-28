Overview of Dr. Sergio Jaramillo, MD

Dr. Sergio Jaramillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Jaramillo works at Baptist Hospital of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.