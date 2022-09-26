Dr. Sergio Larach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Larach, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Larach, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Medical School|University Tx Med School
Locations
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 200B, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 449-1483Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larach is the most compassionate doctor I ever had. Knowledgeable and professional a humble and caring personality. greeting patients with the most respectful and etiquette manner . Listening patients concern with not hurry. Larach”s Explains your diagnosis and procedure in a easy language treat his patients like a family member likes his own. Thanks a bunch.
About Dr. Sergio Larach, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1790744878
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School|University Tx Med School
- Hospital Del Salvador|Orlando Reg Med Center|Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Hospital San Juan De Dios University Chi|University of Chile Hospital San Juan De Dios
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larach speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Larach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.