Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD
Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Lenchig works at
Dr. Lenchig's Office Locations
Lenchig Spine & Pain Institute1930 NE 47th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 493-5048
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lencheg gave me a nerve block 9 months ago for severe siatica pain. Wow. Amazing result. Pain gone after 1 attempt. I highly recommend this Doctor. What a relief. Outstanding.
About Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1992906002
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenchig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenchig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenchig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lenchig works at
Dr. Lenchig has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain, Nerve Block and Sympathetic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenchig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenchig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenchig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.