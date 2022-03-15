See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Loaiza works at Covenant Neurohospitalists in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Neurohospitalists
    9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 541-4321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 15, 2022
    Best doctor I have seen ever. Great communicator and diagnostician.
    Bob Harrison — Mar 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD
    About Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306828314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis U Hlth Scis Ctr
    Residency
    • St Louis University
    Internship
    • St Louis Hlth Scis Ctr-St Louis U
    Medical Education
    • National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loaiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loaiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loaiza works at Covenant Neurohospitalists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Loaiza’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Loaiza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loaiza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loaiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loaiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

