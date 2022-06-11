See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD

Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Maggi works at Austin Plastic Surgery Center in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maggi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Plastic Surgery Center
    3410 Far West Blvd Ste 110, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 345-3323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  • View other providers who treat Lupus

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 11, 2022
Dr. Maggi is a brilliant plastic surgeon! I was terribly deformed from a breast explant and went to see Dr. Maggi regarding new implants to fix the deformity. Never in a million years could I have imagined how amazing his work was. He did a fabulous job and they are perfect. The size is also perfect. To take someone from deformity to a perfect look would seem to be a challenge but my results are beautiful. I highly recommend him. And I can also add that his office staff are equally wonderful. I am so grateful I found him.
Diane D. — Jun 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD
About Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1033292149
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cedars Sinai/UCLA Med Ctr Los Angeles Ca
Medical Education
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maggi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maggi works at Austin Plastic Surgery Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Maggi’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

