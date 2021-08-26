Dr. Sergio Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sergio Martinez, MD
Dr. Sergio Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Central Medical Latino3711 88th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 446-4544
Sunrise Medical PC4039 Junction Blvd, Corona, NY 11368 Directions (718) 397-8866
Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst4012 80th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (929) 949-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 4 9018 Elmhurst Ave # 2FL, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 396-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent customer service, friendly staff and Amazing doctor.
About Dr. Sergio Martinez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1336171040
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St Barnabas Hospital
- St Barnabas Hospital
- U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Hindi and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
