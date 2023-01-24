Dr. Sergio Mejias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Mejias, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergio Mejias, MD
Dr. Sergio Mejias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Classic City Obgyn LLC740 Prince Ave Ste 2, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-5488
Athena Urology Associates PC1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 2000, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-5488
St. Mary's Health Care System1230 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-7581MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mejias has been my go-to surgeon since 1999! I am a high-risk colon patient and he has performed several colonoscopies as well a breast biopsy and abcess surgery. We are like old friends now! His staff is just the best and on top of everything. You never have to follow-up because they are in charge of communicating to YOU! I am so thankful that I was one of his first Athens patients in September of 1999.
About Dr. Sergio Mejias, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861494734
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- General Surgery
Dr. Mejias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejias has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mejias speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejias.
