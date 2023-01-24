Overview of Dr. Sergio Mejias, MD

Dr. Sergio Mejias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Mejias works at Athens General & Colorectl Srgn in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.