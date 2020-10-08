Overview of Dr. Sergio Mezcua, MD

Dr. Sergio Mezcua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Mezcua works at THE CHRIST HOSPITAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.