Overview of Dr. Sergio Neira, MD

Dr. Sergio Neira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Neira works at Spanish Hills Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.