Dr. Sergio Patton, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sergio Patton, MD

Dr. Sergio Patton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Patton works at Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 350, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1102

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 08, 2022
I’ll always be grateful to Dr. Patton for taking the time to listen and problem solve. I’d been complaining about minor GI symptoms for months to my OB and Bariatric doctors. I knew something wasn’t right but none of the symptoms were really severe. Instead of the “let’s just wait and see what happens” approach my other doctors took, he problem solved and took some next steps. Which all helped lead to a diagnosis of gallstones and a gallbladder that needed to be removed.
— Dec 08, 2022
Photo: Dr. Sergio Patton, MD
About Dr. Sergio Patton, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1104321538
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sergio Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patton works at Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Patton’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.