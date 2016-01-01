Overview of Dr. Sergio Preciado, MD

Dr. Sergio Preciado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pharr, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Preciado works at Pharr Kids Clinic in Pharr, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.