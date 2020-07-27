Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD
Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of San Carlos of Guatemala and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Rimola works at
Dr. Rimola's Office Locations
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4001
Sergio R. Rimola M.d. Pllc8302 Old Courthouse Rd Ste A, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 231-2358
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sister of Charity Hosp. Univ of Buffalo
- Our Lady of Mercy Medical College (A Campus of the New York Medical College)
- University of San Carlos of Guatemala
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rimola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rimola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rimola speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimola.
