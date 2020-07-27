Overview of Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD

Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of San Carlos of Guatemala and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Rimola works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.