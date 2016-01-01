See All Psychiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Sergio Rodarte-Rojas, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sergio Rodarte-Rojas, MD

Dr. Sergio Rodarte-Rojas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Rodarte-Rojas works at Centro San Vicente's Wellness Center At Emergence Healthcare Network in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodarte-Rojas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centro San Vicente's Wellness Center At Emergence Healthcare Network
    1600 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 543-9051
  2. 2
    Emergence Health Network
    2400 Trawood Dr Ste 301, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 887-3410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sergio Rodarte-Rojas, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518172105
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodarte-Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodarte-Rojas works at Centro San Vicente's Wellness Center At Emergence Healthcare Network in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rodarte-Rojas’s profile.

    Dr. Rodarte-Rojas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodarte-Rojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodarte-Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodarte-Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

