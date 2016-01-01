Overview

Dr. Sergio Rodas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Rodas works at Camino Health Center in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.