Overview of Dr. Sergio Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Sergio Rodriguez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Cordoba, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Rodriguez works at McAllen Hand Center in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.