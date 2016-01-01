Overview of Dr. Sergio Schwartzman, MD

Dr. Sergio Schwartzman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartzman works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Temporal Arteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

