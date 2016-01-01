Dr. Sergio Schwartzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Schwartzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sergio Schwartzman, MD
Dr. Sergio Schwartzman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartzman works at
Dr. Schwartzman's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1557Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with lupus by my family physician but he explained that I have the number but no symptoms and you can not treat a number on a piece of paper without symptoms... Three years have passed and I am fine...thank you for your intelligence and kindness. Amen
About Dr. Sergio Schwartzman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1841225521
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Spec Surg
- LI Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- LI Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzman works at
Dr. Schwartzman has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Temporal Arteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.