Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD

Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Sencion works at Sergio M Sencion MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sencion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sergio M Sencion MD
    400 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 923-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861543753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sencion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sencion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sencion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sencion works at Sergio M Sencion MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sencion’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sencion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sencion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sencion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sencion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

