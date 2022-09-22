Overview

Dr. Sergio Soto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Soto works at YRMC Physician Care Cardiology in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Aortic Valve Disease and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.