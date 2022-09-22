Dr. Sergio Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Soto, MD
Dr. Sergio Soto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
YRMC Physician Care Cardiology3198 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 772-8217Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Yrmc Physician Care-family Medicine 17700 E Florentine Rd Bldg B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 442-8710
YRMC Physician Care CAR802 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-6025
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
My Husband and I both see Dr Soto. He’s prompt at appointments and a great listener.
About Dr. Sergio Soto, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Episcopal Hosp
- Lsumc-Charity Hosp
- Charity Hosp-LSU
- Universidad De Chile
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
