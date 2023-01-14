Overview of Dr. Sergio Viroslav, MD

Dr. Sergio Viroslav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Connally Memorial Medical Center and Methodist Hospital South.



Dr. Viroslav works at San Antonio Orthopaedic Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.