Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD
Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Dr. Xiques works at
Dr. Xiques' Office Locations
sergio j xiques , M.D. P.A.11760 SW 40th St Ste 420, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 225-8804Monday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pm
sergio xiques md777 E 25th St Ste 411, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 836-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Xiques for 7 years now. He is excellent as a doctor and person. He is very knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922096130
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Wayne St U
- Hahnemann
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xiques has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiques accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiques. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiques.
