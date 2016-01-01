Dr. Sergio Zaderenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaderenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Sergio Zaderenko, MD
Dr. Sergio Zaderenko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zaderenko works at
Dr. Zaderenko's Office Locations
-
1
Fernando Rosso MD LLC8340 Mission Rd Ste 210, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 642-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sergio Zaderenko, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548344989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaderenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaderenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaderenko works at
Dr. Zaderenko has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaderenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaderenko speaks Spanish.
Dr. Zaderenko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaderenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaderenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaderenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.