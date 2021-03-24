See All Plastic Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (31)
Map Pin Small Daytona Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD

Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Zamora works at Sergio M Zamora MD PLC in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zamora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Lakes Medical Center
    1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 150, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-5557
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Skin Cancer

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2021
    When I first met Dr. Zamora it was during a consultation. He was the only doctor that I ever met who actually read my file before enterng the room. He was kind, sincere and professional. He made me feel comfortable from the first visit to the last visit. His staff was truely friendly and supportive. I highly recommend Dr. Zamora. He did excellent work and I am extremely happy with my results.
    Kathleen Lopez — Mar 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD
    About Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912909805
    Education & Certifications

    • University Utah Hospital
    • Richland Memorial Hospital
    • U SC Sch Med
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamora works at Sergio M Zamora MD PLC in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zamora’s profile.

    Dr. Zamora has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

