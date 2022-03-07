Dr. Sergiu Darabant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darabant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergiu Darabant, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergiu Darabant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Darabant works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darabant?
Dr Darabant was outstanding. Made me feel comfortable and really showed concern for my well-being.
About Dr. Sergiu Darabant, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1205269842
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darabant accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Darabant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Darabant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darabant works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Darabant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darabant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darabant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darabant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.