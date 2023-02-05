Overview of Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD

Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy, Ukraine|Mechnikov Hospital, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.



Dr. Nesterenko works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Plainview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.