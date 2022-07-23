Overview

Dr. Sergio Rojter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rojter works at Sergio E Rojter MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.