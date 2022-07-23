Dr. Rojter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Rojter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sergio Rojter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and California Hospital Medical Center.
Los Angeles Pulmonary Associates Inc1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 250-3344
- 2 18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 504, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (213) 250-3344
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sergio Rojter & Judy Justus, PA-C, are excellent professionals. They are attentive, and will make sure you get the latest and best of care. I highly recommend them both for Gastroenterology & Hepatology needs.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891716494
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Rojter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojter has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rojter speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.