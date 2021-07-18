Overview

Dr. Serra Tranmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Services and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tranmer works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.