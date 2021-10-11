Dr. Adams Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD
Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 5501 Willow Creek Dr Ste 203B, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 419-9393
Northwest Medical Center609 W Maple Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 419-9393MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Adams is a knowledgeable, caring and professional doctor. He realizes how important your overall health is to the health of your eye. I’m thankful his instructions are very specific. I have a difficult eye issue and he has never given up. Without his thorough and consistent treatment, I would not have my eyesight. I would highly recommend Dr. Adams.
About Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1366474538
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Dr. Adams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams Jr has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
