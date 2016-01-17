Dr. Sesha Uppalapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppalapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sesha Uppalapati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Alliance Endocrinology PC4901 Golden Triangle Blvd Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 310-8881Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Alliance Endocrinology PC3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 310-8881
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
This was first visit with Dr. Uppalapati. She listened and heard my symptoms and was not in a rush. Excellent referrals for specialists. Staff members displayed the same level of concern as for me as did Dr. U. She is now my primary care physician. Highly recommend.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154509230
- Umdnj-Nj Med Sch
- St Luke's Medical Center
- Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
