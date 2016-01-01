Dr. Kalapala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD
Overview of Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD
Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kalapala works at
Dr. Kalapala's Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Psychiatry210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
