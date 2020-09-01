See All Allergists & Immunologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Rao works at Allergy & Asthma Treatment Ctr in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seshagiri Rao M.d. P.A.
    3016 Communications Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 964-7373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Dr. Rao is a trusted and knowledgeable resource...willing to really think through and get to the root cause of an issue.
    — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1033285697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rao works at Allergy & Asthma Treatment Ctr in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rao’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

