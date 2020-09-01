Overview

Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Rao works at Allergy & Asthma Treatment Ctr in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.