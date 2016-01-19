Dr. Seshan Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seshan Subramanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Seshan Subramanian, MD
Dr. Seshan Subramanian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Dr. Subramanian's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Subramanian?
Dr. Sub is a great physician and an equally great person. He is very knowledgable and well respected in his field.
About Dr. Seshan Subramanian, MD
- Hematology
- 62 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083691950
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Dr. Subramanian speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.