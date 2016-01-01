Dr. Seshurao Kruthiventi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruthiventi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seshurao Kruthiventi, MD
Overview of Dr. Seshurao Kruthiventi, MD
Dr. Seshurao Kruthiventi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Kruthiventi works at
Dr. Kruthiventi's Office Locations
Dzuy Le MD LLC211 Coral Sands Dr Ste B, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (607) 207-1407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seshurao Kruthiventi, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235214610
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- UMDNJ
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Dr. Kruthiventi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruthiventi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruthiventi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruthiventi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruthiventi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruthiventi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruthiventi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.