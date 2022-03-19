See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (43)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD

Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.

Dr. Shahbabian works at University Radiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shahbabian's Office Locations

    University Radiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.
    3285 Westbourne Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45248 (513) 922-4810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Low Back Pain

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    • 1720069776
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahbabian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahbabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahbabian works at University Radiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shahbabian’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbabian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbabian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahbabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahbabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

