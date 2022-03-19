Overview of Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD

Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.



Dr. Shahbabian works at University Radiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.