See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD

Emergency Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mohammadie works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Compare with other Emergency Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jimmy Pyakurel, MD
Dr. Jimmy Pyakurel, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Chanel Obrien, DO
Dr. Chanel Obrien, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Nathan Dincher, DO
Dr. Nathan Dincher, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Emergency Medicine
    1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Alcohol Withdrawal
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Alcohol Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • One Net
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammadie?

    Photo: Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mohammadie to family and friends

    Dr. Mohammadie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mohammadie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD.

    About Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235591777
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammadie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohammadie works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mohammadie’s profile.

    Dr. Mohammadie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammadie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammadie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammadie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Setareh Mohammadie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.