Dr. Seth Alpert, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Alpert, MD
Dr. Seth Alpert, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert's Office Locations
Nationwide Children's Hospital700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-6630Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Stephen A Koff MD Ohio Urology Inc555 S 18th St Ste 6D, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-3114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seth Alpert, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.