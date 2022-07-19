Overview

Dr. Seth Baker, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.