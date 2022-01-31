Overview of Dr. Seth Barnes, MD

Dr. Seth Barnes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Unity Health- White County Medical Center and White River Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs-South Campus in Hot Springs, AR with other offices in Batesville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.