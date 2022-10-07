Dr. Seth Bendo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Bendo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Bendo, MD is a Dermatologist in Delaware, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
OhioHealth Dermatology Physicians801 Ohio Health Blvd Ste 230, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 788-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bendo is highly recommended, and one of the most attentive people I have met. Go see him if you need help, he is a very loving person.
About Dr. Seth Bendo, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State U Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
