Dr. Seth Benkel, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Benkel, MD
Dr. Seth Benkel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Benkel works at
Dr. Benkel's Office Locations
Goldberg & Mathew Medical Associates P.l.l.c.10 Esquire Rd Ste 6, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-2727
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center255 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-8500
Ny Stride Podiatry Pllc712 Beach 20th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 471-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will NOT ever have another Hematologist. I will always recommend Dr. Seth Benkel over anyone, any day. Dr. Benkel was the only one that knew what was happening to me, and saved my life. I refuse to see anyone else ever. Dr. Benkel is THE BEST OF THE BEST OUT THERE!
About Dr. Seth Benkel, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932143518
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benkel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benkel works at
Dr. Benkel has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benkel speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benkel.
