Dr. Seth Bernard, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Bernard works at Oak Street Health Burton in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.