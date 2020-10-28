Overview of Dr. Seth Biser, MD

Dr. Seth Biser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Biser works at Seth A Biser MD PC in Mount Vernon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.