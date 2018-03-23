Dr. Seth Blattman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blattman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Blattman, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Blattman, MD
Dr. Seth Blattman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Blattman's Office Locations
-
1
Connecticut Vascular & Thoracic Surgical Associate501 Kings Hwy E Ste 112, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 382-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Connecticut Vascular Surgical Associates PC100 Beard Sawmill Rd Ste 250, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 922-7870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blattman & Dr. King are excellent & knowledgeable doctors who respond to patient/family questions & concerns immediately. I had the pleasure of dealing with both involving different family members. I cannot say enough good about them. Dr. King worked a miracle in a very grave situation. Dr. Blattman performed surgery with a good outcome. While I am commenting, Dr. DeMartini, a number of years ago, reconnected a severed artery with another good outcome. Overall, an excellent group!
About Dr. Seth Blattman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blattman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blattman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blattman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blattman has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blattman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blattman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blattman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blattman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blattman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.