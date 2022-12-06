See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Norman, OK
Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD

Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Boydstun works at Mcbride Orthopedic Hosp Clinic in Norman, OK with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Edmond, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Boydstun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic
    3700 36TH AVE NW, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9600
  2. 2
    Congress Medical Surgery Center LLC
    800 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 795-8051
  3. 3
    Mcbride Clinic Inc.
    400 N Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9200
  4. 4
    McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic
    9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boydstun?

    Dec 06, 2022
    This is my 2nd knee replacement and I am so happy to have had it done. Dr Boydstun is the best!
    Pam Parks — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boydstun to family and friends

    Dr. Boydstun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boydstun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD.

    About Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598179111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boydstun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boydstun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boydstun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boydstun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boydstun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boydstun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boydstun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.