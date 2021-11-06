See All Otolaryngologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD

Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Bruggers works at Northside ENT in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jerry House, MD
Dr. Jerry House, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Bruggers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Ent, Inc
    12065 Old Meridian St Ste 205, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 844-5656
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bruggers?

    Nov 06, 2021
    Dr. Seth Bruggers has treated my ears since last July and another doctor had wanted to perform surgery behind my ear in August. I was not wanting to jump into that as I have had cancer and various other ailments throughout my years. I was amazed after going to Dr. Bruggers for second opinion that he just cleared up the infection and I am doing well. No surgery at this time! He is kind, no pain in treatment, and a fine staff besides. Save your time and go to one of the best in Carmel/Indy area.
    Diane Leeds — Nov 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bruggers to family and friends

    Dr. Bruggers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bruggers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD.

    About Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073710133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruggers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruggers has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.