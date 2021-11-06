Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD
Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. Bruggers works at
Dr. Bruggers' Office Locations
Northside Ent, Inc12065 Old Meridian St Ste 205, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-5656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seth Bruggers has treated my ears since last July and another doctor had wanted to perform surgery behind my ear in August. I was not wanting to jump into that as I have had cancer and various other ailments throughout my years. I was amazed after going to Dr. Bruggers for second opinion that he just cleared up the infection and I am doing well. No surgery at this time! He is kind, no pain in treatment, and a fine staff besides. Save your time and go to one of the best in Carmel/Indy area.
About Dr. Seth Bruggers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1073710133
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
