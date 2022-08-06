See All Urologists in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Seth Capello, MD

Urology
4.6 (36)
Map Pin Small Saratoga Springs, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Capello, MD

Dr. Seth Capello, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Capello works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capello's Office Locations

    Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology
    19 West Ave Ste 103, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 583-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 06, 2022
    He in a wonderful doctor and person. He truly cares about his patients.
    Pat Design — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Capello, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1346289626
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Coll
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Capello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capello works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Capello’s profile.

    Dr. Capello has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Capello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

