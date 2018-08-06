Dr. Charatz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Charatz, DO
Dr. Seth Charatz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Optifast224 Alexander St Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 922-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Not sure about the other reviews...if something fishy is going on, but I found him a very competent doctor. Having just moved from SC this was my first time visiting UofR and this practice. He took labs and adjusted my dosage. I feel good having him as my doctor in the care of my thyroid cancer.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University Mass Med Sch
- Westchester Med Ctr NY Med Coll
- Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Charatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charatz works at
Dr. Charatz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Charatz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charatz.
