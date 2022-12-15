See All Hematologists in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. Seth Cohen, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Cohen, MD

Dr. Seth Cohen, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Monmouth Medical Center and Community Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Monmouth Hematology Oncology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Hematology Oncology
    456 Chestnut St Unit 301, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 398-6259
  2. 2
    Monmouth Hematology Oncology
    100 State Route 36 Ste 2M, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 398-6406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I'm so grateful to Dr. Seth Cohen for the care he provided me. He set aside a conventional treatment plan normally prescribed for my age, genetic history, scans and lab results and pursued additional diagnostics. This led to Dr. Cohen discovering that I qualified for a fairly new oral medication that has been life changing in my case, as my side effects have been minimal and my metastatic condition has improved dramatically!
    Florence — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seth Cohen, MD
    About Dr. Seth Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548295306
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

